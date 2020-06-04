Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

P.K. Subban has stepped up.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman on Wednesday donated $50,000 to a fund for the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, who was killed by four now-former Minneapolis police officers.

Subban took to Twitter to address the death of Floyd, urging people to “change the narrative.”

“Change the game,” he said. “I’ve been wearing it on my hat for a long, long time, for years. I wear it every day when I go to work and what does ‘change the game’ mean? ‘Change the game’ means change the narrative.”

Subban also mentioned the NHL matched his donation.

“This morning I donated $50,000 to (Gianna Floyd’s) GoFundMe page, reached out to NHL and the NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and they have matched $50,000.”

Kudos to Subban and the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images