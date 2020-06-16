Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving has floated some crazy ideas in the past.

But the Brooklyn Nets guard may have eclipsed his well-known “The world is flat” take with an even more outlandish one.

Irving reportedly proposed the idea that current NBA players could “start their own league,” according to New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy, rather than taking part in the NBA’s return-to-play plan regarding the 2019-20 season.

“In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the (NBA’s) bubble (in Orlando)… In that chat, he also proposed that the players can start their own league, according to a source,” Bondy tweeted Tuesday.

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned. In that chat, he also proposed that the players can start their own league, according to a source. https://t.co/SqC0wcccPJ — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 16, 2020

Irving’s proposition comes as he has reportedly spoken against the possible return of the NBA season, which could start July 30. Irving has said, among other reasons, that he feels the league returning would overshadow the ongoing protests in response to systemic racism.

Other players, like Dwight Howard, have agreed with Irving’s thoughts regarding the protest being more important, while many others do not forgoing the season is the way to go about it.

Either way, we’ll go out on a limb and say those in agreement now won’t be tagging along for Irving’s new basketball league.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images