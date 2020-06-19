Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were dominating defenses over the course of their near-decade together in New England, it probably was tough for Patriots fans to picture the quarterback-tight end combo wearing any other uniform.

Unfortunately for the Foxboro Faithful, that harsh reality was delivered this week.

The Buccaneers on Tuesday released the first official photos of Brady wearing Tampa Bay gear and did the same with Gronkowksi on Thursday. The Bucs also shared a video of Gronk’s eyes lighting up as he received his new uniform for the first time.

The star tight end then took to his own Instagram, delivering a post similar to the one Brady issued Tuesday.

We admittedly might be reading into this too much, but it is interesting Gronkowski used “Take 1” in the caption. The upcoming season will mark the final year of the five-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract, so one could argue the caption insinuates he’s open playing in Tampa Bay for more than one season. Brady, of course, signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images