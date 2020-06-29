When Tom Brady left New England in March, many began to wonder if the Patriots would continue their dominance with Jarrett Stidham under center.

But more questions came up Sunday, however, when the Pats reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Cam Newton.

Stidham looked likely to be the Week 1 starter, but now that too is up in the air with Newton coming in. The 31-year-old certainly has more experience than Stidham. And even though he’s reportedly not guaranteed the starting position, does Newton, the 2015 MVP, make New England Super Bowl contenders?

Domonique Foxworth believes so.

“When you sign Cam Newton, you’re not signing a player as much as you’re signing an entire offense, which is what he was for the Panthers,” he said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday. “He was their whole offense, and I think there’s a similar situation in New England right now, where they don’t have a bunch of big, playmaking, skill position guys, but you put Cam behind that offensive line with some smart coaching and a great defense, and all of a sudden you become a realistic Super Bowl contender when just yesterday, I would have said that they weren’t going to make the playoffs.”

"All of a sudden [the Patriots became] a realistic Super Bowl contender, when just yesterday I would have said that they weren't going to make the playoffs." —@Foxworth24 on Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/04y5dvzH4n — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 29, 2020

Newton has been limited to just 16 games over the last two seasons due to foot and shoulder injuries. But a healthy Newton certainly could be dangerous.

“As long as Cam is healthy, I think he is talented enough to bring that offense to average or above average, and if that defense can repeat as one of the best in the league, then yes, they are a realistic Super Bowl contender,” Foxworth said.

It certainly will be interesting to see how Newton bounces back.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images