Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After facing considerable backlash for his controversial comments Wednesday, Drew Brees now is asking for forgiveness.

Brees prompted widespread reaction around the country after revealing his stance on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints quarterback plainly stated he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

In an apology shared to his social media channels Thursday morning, Brees claimed he was trying to “talk about respect, unity and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem.” The 41-year-old also insisted the “divisive” comments weren’t an accurate reflection of his character.

You can read Brees’ full apology below:

It remains to be seen how the public will take Brees’ apology. As for the Saints, one of their veteran leaders undoubtedly believes the matter will be directly addressed when the team congregates for training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Derick Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images