“Madden NFL” players will have to wait for their first look at the latest installment of the video game franchise.

EA Sports on Sunday announced it will not be releasing a “Madden NFL 21” preview Monday, June 1 as originally planned. The decision was made in wake George Floyd’s death, which has prompted ongoing protests across the United States. Floyd died last week following an encounter with now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Here is the official statement from EA Sports:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will grace the cover of “Madden NFL 21,” which is expected to be released later this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images