As much as Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall enjoy their friendship, they also love to get on each other’s nerves whenever humanly possible (all in good fun, of course).

But this time, Kanter might have bitten off more than he can chew.

It’s been quite a while since the Boston Celtics big men have been able to joke around on the court thanks to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped them from keeping their friendship alive online. Fall continued that Saturday after a video of Kanter completely botching a dunk during one of his first on-court workouts surfaced on social media.

Check it out, via Overtime:

Naturally, Fall had to chime in.

“You need some milk? @EnesKanter 😂,” Fall wrote in a tweet.

And, of course, Kanter chirped back. (Though he probably should have thought twice before hitting “send” this time around.)

“Hahaha 💯 First day we back, I’m dunking on you 😂😂 Watch 😄,” Kanter tweeted back.

That’s a pretty tall order considering Fall is *checks notes* 7-foot-5.

We want receipts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images