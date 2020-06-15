Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for any sign of normalcy nowadays?

Well then do we have a video for you.

The NBA has allowed teams to resume voluntary individual workouts, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has popped in on some of his team’s.

A few players, including Gordon Hayward and Tacko Fall, were at Boston’s practice facility in Brighton on Monday morning, as evidenced by Ainge’s Twitter activity.

And in one post Ainge shared, Fall was doing a footwork drill that concluded with him blocking a shot off a Celtics staffer’s drive to the rim.

Enjoy.

Tacko working on his social distancing👀 pic.twitter.com/CM3cxRDf4f — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) June 15, 2020

Sure, it’s not much, but seeing Fall back blocking shots again most certainly is a welcomed sight.

