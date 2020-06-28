Espanyol and Real Madrid on Sunday will square off in a match between two La Liga teams going in opposite directions.
Espanyol enters the match a league-worst 5-9-17 on the season, including a 1-1-2 record since resuming its campaign June 13. Real Madrid, meanwhile, sits in second in La Liga standings with a 20-8-3 record, including a 4-0 mark since resuming the season June 14.
Here’s how to watch Espanyol vs. Real Madrid:
When: Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
