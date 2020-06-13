Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have surprised some people with the organization’s first-round pick Nick Yorke, but at least one MLB writer believes in the 18-year-old infielder.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield on Saturday explained that he thinks Yorke, the No. 17 overall pick, will be the first of the team’s four selections to find himself in Boston.

Here’s what Schoenfield wrote:

The Red Sox did go with two college pitchers in the fourth and fifth rounds, but I’ll go with Yorke, their controversial first-round pick (over third-rounder Blaze Jordan). Jordan has more power, but Yorke has the better hit tool and is more likely to reach the majors.

Yorke drew comparisons of Kevin Youkillis by Boston’s director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni while Bloom expressed his optimism in the selection, too.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images