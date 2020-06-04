Have you noticed danger usually ends once Tuukka Rask saves a shot?

The Boston Bruins goaltender’s rebound control is among attributes ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski included Thursday in his “building the perfect NHL goaltender” column. “Rask’s diligent work on that aspect of his game has helped him become one of the NHL’s best shot-stoppers and the anchor of a truly superb Bruins defense.

“Rask was not always an elite-level rebound-control goalie in his early years,” Wyshynski wrote. “It’s an area of his game that has really improved. Of course, for anything he doesn’t grab, a few all-world defenders on the Bruins are there in front of him to clean it up. That rebound-control ability has helped him to a save percentage north of .900 in 73.2% of his starts this season, fourth in the NHL.”

Although rebound control was the sole attribute in which Wyshynski picked Rask over all others, the Bruins star’s other goaltending skills undoubtedly are up to par.

After all, Rask, 33, was enjoying another banner year before the NHL paused its season in March. His 26-8-6 record, 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage put him among the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy contenders and prompted Bruins captain Zdeno Chara to dub him the “Boston Wall” in April.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images