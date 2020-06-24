Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jarome Iginla on Wednesday was named one of six inductees representing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Iginla, once a member of the Boston Bruins, was one of two first-ballot inductees to earn the honor, along with Marian Hossa. The 2020 class includes defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian hockey goaltender Kim St-Pierre and Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland.

Iginla recorded 625 career goals in his 20-year career, which ranks him 16th in NHL history. The winger also ranks 34th in total points (1,300), having done so in 1,554 career games with five teams — Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.

Iginla is well-known for his 16 seasons in Calgary, prior to spending the 2013-14 campaign in Boston. He tallied 61 points in 78 games with the B’s, who finished first in the Atlantic Division before a second-round exit.

“This selection is hard to believe and makes me reflect and look back on my career,” Iginla told ESPN on Wednesday. “I was always just trying to make the NHL, and this recognition means a lot to me and my family.”

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Jarome Iginla. #HHOF2020 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/UFnySXXgm4 — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2020

Iginla led the NHL in goals twice (2001-02, 2003-04) while winning two Olympic gold medals with Canada, gold at the IIHF world championships in 1997, gold at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and gold in the 1996 world junior championships.

The four-time NHL All-Star never won a Stanley Cup, but now has a place forever in hockey history.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images