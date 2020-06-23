Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Asante Samuel holds no punches with his trash talk, and even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was thrown into the mix Tuesday.

Samuel, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2003, spent his first five NFL seasons in New England before hdeparting after earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2007. The four-time Pro Bowler, though, had some choice words for Belichick in a series of tweets Tuesday.

“Fun Fact: I made Belichick understand the cornerback position better and how to make plays in any coverage. He never agreed with the way I played but now he teaches it,” Samuel tweeted.

Samuel followed that up with another tweet, too.

“Fun Fact: When I was in Atlanta getting ready to play the Patriots before the game me, Tom (Brady), and Bill huddled up and Belichick immediately start talking (expletive) to me. That’s how we rock!” Samuel added.

Yeah, we’re going to agree to disagree with that first part, Asante.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images