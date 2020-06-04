Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When will Marquis Flowers spill the beans?

Nearly a year ago, the former New England Patriots linebacker promised to reveal “the truth” about Super Bowl LII after he retires. However, Flowers claimed his story had nothing to do with Malcolm Butler’s mysterious benching against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That brings us to Wednesday night, when Flowers told a fan the big reveal was “getting close.”

Take a look:

It’s getting close but it’s still not about malcom butler! Cuz idk about that https://t.co/NciYQyeeD9 — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 3, 2020

So, what could it be? Perhaps we’ll find out some day.

Flowers hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 with the Detroit Lions. He has not officially retired.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images