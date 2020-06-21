Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin might not have the flashiest paint scheme in the Geico 500, but he definitely will have the most important.

FedEx, Hamlin’s primary sponsor, removed its branding from the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, instead using the space on Hamlin’s car to promote the Civil Rights Museum. FedEx headquarters and the Civil Rights Museum both are located in Memphis.

“I promised to listen and that’s what I’m doing,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday morning.

Take a look:

For today’s race, @FedEx has chosen to remove all of their branding and traditional colors, with this week’s theme being to listen and learn as they spotlight the @NCRMuseum, which they are featuring on the hood. pic.twitter.com/hfd5aGq2e9 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) June 21, 2020

Thanks to @JamieLittleTV for some looks at the Denny Hamlin paint scheme supporting the National Civil Rights Museum … FedEx is a big supporter of the museum in Memphis. #nascar @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/2yQsn8SmYm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2020

I promised to listen and that’s what I’m doing. Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. @FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the @NCRMuseum. Exhibit photos courtesy of the NCRM. pic.twitter.com/KJ0sKumnUT — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) June 21, 2020

Good stuff.

Hamlin will start in second at Talladega. He has three wins this season and sits in seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool USA TODAY Network Images