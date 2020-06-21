Denny Hamlin might not have the flashiest paint scheme in the Geico 500, but he definitely will have the most important.

FedEx, Hamlin’s primary sponsor, removed its branding from the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, instead using the space on Hamlin’s car to promote the Civil Rights Museum. FedEx headquarters and the Civil Rights Museum both are located in Memphis.

“I promised to listen and that’s what I’m doing,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday morning.

Hamlin will start in second at Talladega. He has three wins this season and sits in seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

