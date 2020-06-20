Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Watson was in the house Friday.

The former New England Patriots tight end sat down with NESN’s Matt Chatham and Cealey Godwin during “NESN After Hours” to discuss Juneteenth and the ongoing protests throughout the country against systemic racism.

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the last remaining slaves in the Confederate states were freed after the Union Army marched into Galveston, Texas and we remember this day as Juneteenth.

Check out the full interview above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images