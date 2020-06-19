Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The possibility of Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL appears to be gaining some traction, but there are plenty of question marks.

One of which, as former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum brought up Friday morning on ESPN, is Kaepernick’s physical condition. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the league since 2016, and it could be tough for him to get back up to speed following an extended layoff.

NFL cornerback-turned-analyst Ryan Clark, however, has no concerns about Kaepernick’s fitness. After all, Clark for nearly a decade played alongside a successful signal-caller who has never exactly been a beacon of health.

“…You wonder, can he pass a conditioning test?” Clark said on “Get Up.” “Listen, I watched Ben Roethlisberger pass conditioning tests for eight years straight. Colin Kaepernick is going to be OK.”

Talk about a ricochet shot.

It remains to be seen if any teams actually will give Kaepernick a workout. Franchises that have been suggested as possible fits for the dual-threat QB include the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.

