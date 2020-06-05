Is there a chance Tom Brady’s supporting cast grows even stronger before the start of the 2020 NFL season?

With the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski in the fold, the Buccaneers have no shortage of premier pass-catchers. The Bucs’ running back depth leaves a bit to be desired, however, which has led some to believe Tampa Bay could be the destination for Devonta Freeman, who remains a free agent after being released by the Atlanta Falcons at the turn of the new league year.

Bruce Arians earlier in the week addressed the possibility of his team adding Freeman, noting the two-time Pro Bowler’s financial demands were out of Tampa’s price range. That might have been pure speculation on the part of the Bucs head coach, however, as Freeman appears to be willing to talk shop with Arians and Co.

I read in the media that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested. A number of teams are interested, but we can’t negotiate through the media, the Buccaneers can reach out to me directly .. — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) June 5, 2020

Despite ranking 15th in rushing attempts last season, the Buccaneers amassed the ninth fewest total rushing yards in the league. Ronald Jones II has high upside, but the third-year pro likely could benefit Freeman’s veteran presence. Not to mention, Freeman is a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, and Brady loves throwing his running backs.

One has to imagine Freeman wouldn’t be open to playing for pennies on the dollar in Central Florida, but perhaps he’d take some level of a discount in order to team up with the greatest quarterback of all time and legitimately compete for a Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images