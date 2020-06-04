Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday brought some much-needed good news.

The NBA’s return is coming together.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to report that the league officially will be voting on a return to action Thursday, but it’s looking like 22 teams will travel to Orlando to conclude the regular season, as well as the postseason.

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn joined “NESN After Hours” on Wednesday night to react to the exciting news, while also discussing how the plans have come together so far.

