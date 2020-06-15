With the 2020 Major League Baseball draft shortened to just five rounds for the 2020 season, there was no shortage of quality players left undrafted.

And the Boston Red Sox, so far, have scooped up six players in addition to the four they used draft picks on.

Here is the list of players (Their schools announced the transactions for the first four players, while the latter two were first reported by Baseball America)

–Jake MacKenzie (Shortstop, Fordham)

–Jacinto Arredondo (Right-handed pitcher, University of Tampa)

— Jose Garcia (Catcher/First baseman, Florida International)

— Graham Hoffman (Right-handed pitcher, University of Southern Florida)

— Jordan DiValerio (Right-handed pitcher, Saint Joseph’s)

— Juan Montero (Catcher, Puerto Rican Baseball Academy)

MacKenzie, from Wallingford, Conn., played 16 games in the 2020 season before it was halted, and at the time of the pause he was batting .356 with 10 runs scored, six extra-base hits and nine RBIs, while stealing seven bases. He finished his Fordham career with the fifth-most stolen bases in program history.

Arredondo appeared in 21 games his junior season, posting a record of 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA, recording three saves over 44 1/3 innings while striking out 47. His junior year was his first at Tampa after spending his first pair of collegiate years at Wallace-Dothan Community College. He has gotten some attention because of his unique, hop-step delivery,

A couple of angles of Jacinto Arredondo's Carter Capp hop-step delivery. pic.twitter.com/f5nbYLe9L1 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 14, 2020

Garcia largely was a designated hitter in his shortened 2020 season at Florida International, hitting .311 with a homer and nine RBIs. In a much longer 2019 season, he hit .285 with 11 dingers and 43 RBIs over 50 games.

Hoffman, a redshirt sophomore at USF, appeared in five games in 2020, all of which were in relief. He had a 3.60 ERA over those five innings pitched, posting six strikeouts and allowing fives hits and a walk. He pitched in just one game in 2019, missing most of it due to Tommy John surgery.

DiValerio was one of Saint Joseph’s top hurlers in 2019, leading the team in wins (five), innings pitched (73 1/3), strikeouts (67) and opponents’ batting average (.241).

Montero, who also can play second base, is regarded as a good athlete that can drive the ball well and was on the Sunshine East Showcase top prospect list.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images