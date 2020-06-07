Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Protests continue throughout the country in the wake of George Floyd being publicly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking sorrow and profound frustration across the nation.

And on Saturday, a handful of Milwaukee Bucks players participated in marches, leading demonstrators down 27th Street with local activist Franky Nitty.

That includes the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who addressed fellow protesters.

“This is our city, man,” he said. “We got to come out here and support.”

“We want change, we want justice, and that’s why we’re out here. That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you. I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets. I don’t want my kid to have hate in his heart.”

Antetokounmpo was joined by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmp, as well as other Bucks teammates like Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Frank Mason.

The group wore identical grey T-shirts that read “I Can’t Breathe” and they passed out water to others in the demonstration.

Check out more scenes from the Bucks’ protest below:

#Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and several teammates join the protests wearing “I Can’t Breathe” shirts. Giannis: “This is our city… we want change, we want justice… I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets.” (Via Frank Nitty) pic.twitter.com/b3SZ9o0ckr — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 7, 2020

@Giannis_An34 leading the group with other @Bucks players. Organizers tell me they are doing this for the BLM movement, not a photo or media opp. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/RAYd2RAWzL — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) June 6, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo passing out water to protesters @fox6now pic.twitter.com/FcxaNtr0gh — Hannah Jewell (@HannahFOX6Now) June 6, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports