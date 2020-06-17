Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s new look is taking quite a bit of getting used to for many people, but Gisele Bundchen seems to like it.

The legendary quarterback on Tuesday shared a photo of himself on Instagram in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Although Brady has been a member of the Bucs organization for nearly three months now, it was the first official photo of the signal-caller in his new threads.

While the photos set off New England Patriots fans (in a bad way), Bundchen dropped a comment indicating she was a fan.

Maybe so, but that look still will take a lot of time to get used to.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images