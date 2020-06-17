Tom Brady’s new look is taking quite a bit of getting used to for many people, but Gisele Bundchen seems to like it.
The legendary quarterback on Tuesday shared a photo of himself on Instagram in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Although Brady has been a member of the Bucs organization for nearly three months now, it was the first official photo of the signal-caller in his new threads.
While the photos set off New England Patriots fans (in a bad way), Bundchen dropped a comment indicating she was a fan.
Maybe so, but that look still will take a lot of time to get used to.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images