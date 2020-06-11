Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golf is back.

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins Thursday, marking the first PGA Tour event in over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first tee time is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. ET.

There will be no fans in attendance for this week’s event, played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. But the field is stacked, so the action should be entertaining, even if the golfers are forced to shake off some rust after such a lengthy layoff.

Here’s how and when to watch Round 1 on TV and online:

When: Thursday, June 11

TV: Golf Channel (PGA Tour Live Featured Group coverage 12 p.m.-4 p.m. ET; regular Round 1 broadcast 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: PGA Tour Live (all day)

Thumbnail photo via Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports Images