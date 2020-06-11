Golf is back.
The Charles Schwab Challenge begins Thursday, marking the first PGA Tour event in over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first tee time is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. ET.
There will be no fans in attendance for this week’s event, played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. But the field is stacked, so the action should be entertaining, even if the golfers are forced to shake off some rust after such a lengthy layoff.
How to watch: https://t.co/RPxeGL9oxD
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2020
Here’s how and when to watch Round 1 on TV and online:
When: Thursday, June 11
TV: Golf Channel (PGA Tour Live Featured Group coverage 12 p.m.-4 p.m. ET; regular Round 1 broadcast 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET)
Live stream: PGA Tour Live (all day)
Click To Play NESN Games’ ‘Charles Schwab Challenge’
Thumbnail photo via Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports Images