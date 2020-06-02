Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are continuing negotiations for a potential 2020 season.

Players reportedly were upset with the league’s recent sliding scale economic plan, and the MLBPA has responded with a plan for the season of their own. The MLBPA’s proposal would feature a 114-game schedule ending Oct. 31 with $100 million salary advance to be split between players during spring training and an opt out clause for all players due to COVID-19.

The league responded with a proposal of their own that would feature a 50-game season and prorated salaries.

MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox analyst Dennis Eckersley joined “NESN After Hours” on Monday night to discuss the proposals and his expectations for the league going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images