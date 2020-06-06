Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NHL’s return to action plan finalized, will the Boston Bruins be able to take home the Cup?

Boston finished the regular season atop the NHL standings with 100 points, taking home its first Presidents’ Trophy since the 2012-13 season. Although the B’s would be considered the top seed in the postseason under normal circumstances, the top four seeds will play in a tournament to determine playoff seeding due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the season.

NHL Hall of Famer and 19-time All-Star Ray Bourque joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “NESN After Hours” on Friday night to discuss B’s chances moving forward, as well as how he’s been able to get through quarantine.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images