Tom Brady is always calculated with his strategies, both on and off the field. And it certainly could be argued his latest Instagram was just another said calculation.

The Buccaneers quarterback broke the rules put in place by the league and NFLPA as he has organized numerous workouts with his new Tampa Bay teammates.

The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, expressed Thursday how the NFL and NFLPA are “in the same place” in regards to reducing risk, which is why the plan was put in place.

Brady, seemingly at least, doesn’t care. And he showed that while essentially spiting in the face of the NFL guidelines, shortly after Sills reiterated his recommendations.

“Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself,” Brady posted, quoting Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

It comes after NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said the two entities “advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.” Brady is essentially working against the union that represents him.

The NFL on Thursday said training camp is still expected to take place on time, July 28, which will give players a chance to get together with their teammates ahead of the 2020 season.

Well, unless you’re Tom Brady and have been doing that already, of course.

