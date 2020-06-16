It doesn’t matter if you’re playing on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean: if you’re good, you will be discovered.
That’s the case for Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who the Boston Red Sox drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Hawaii last week.
In this year’s shortened season, Wu-Yelland made seven appearances and allowed just one earned run in 13 innings pitched.
NESN’s Jahmai Webster spoke with Wu-Yelland’s former coach in Hawaii, Mike Trapasso, who reflected on the prospect’s college career.
