It doesn’t matter if you’re playing on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean: if you’re good, you will be discovered.

That’s the case for Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who the Boston Red Sox drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Hawaii last week.

In this year’s shortened season, Wu-Yelland made seven appearances and allowed just one earned run in 13 innings pitched.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster spoke with Wu-Yelland’s former coach in Hawaii, Mike Trapasso, who reflected on the prospect’s college career.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images