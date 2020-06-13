Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seeing as it’s been three months since we’ve had hockey, it’s easy to forget how beautiful the sounds are of guys skating, passing and shooting in a quiet arena.

And if you find you’ve missed said sounds, then do we have a treat for you.

Phase 2 of the NHL’s restart is underway, meaning players can hold voluntary workouts in small groups at their team facilities. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand got together earlier in the week, and on Friday it was Zdeno Chara, John Moore and Par Lindholm that skated together.

The Bruins shared over a minute of highlights from the workout, which you can watch below.

Here are some highlights of the Zdeno Chara-John Moore-Par Lindholm workout that took place Friday. (Video via the Bruins) pic.twitter.com/qlKuXOWePt — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) June 13, 2020

The July 10 start date for Phase 3, which marks the beginning of training camps, was announced earlier this week.

Thumbnail photo via The Boston Bruins