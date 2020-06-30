Cam Newton and Julian Edelman on Tuesday took an important first step toward developing a legitimate bromance.
Edelman took to social media to welcome Newton, who reportedly intends to sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.
Edelman’s post mimicked Newton’s bizarre social media font choice, and it also prompted a weird reaction from former Patriots quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Newton eventually hopped into the comments section, as well.
Here’s Edelman’s Instagram:
And here’s Newton’s reaction:
Hopefully we soon will get an explanation for that font choice.
However, judging by his “interview” with TMZ on Monday, Newton is going to be far less talkative while he’s a member of the Patriots.
