Cam Newton and Julian Edelman on Tuesday took an important first step toward developing a legitimate bromance.

Edelman took to social media to welcome Newton, who reportedly intends to sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Edelman’s post mimicked Newton’s bizarre social media font choice, and it also prompted a weird reaction from former Patriots quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Newton eventually hopped into the comments section, as well.

Here’s Edelman’s Instagram:

And here’s Newton’s reaction:

Hopefully we soon will get an explanation for that font choice.

However, judging by his “interview” with TMZ on Monday, Newton is going to be far less talkative while he’s a member of the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images