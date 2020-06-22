There’s been quite a few father-son duos who have excelled in their respective professional sports, and we figured what better way to remember them than on Father’s Day.

So here’s who made our top 5.

1. Bobby and Brett Hull

When Brett joined his father Bobby in Hockey’s Hall of Fame in 2009, they became the first-ever father-son duo to accomplish the feat. And what a feat it is.

Brett, 55, was a two-time Stanley Cup winner in his 19 NHL seasons as a right wing. He was a three-time All-Star and winner of the 1990-91 Hart Memorial Trophy, who recorded 1,391 points (741 goals) in 1,269 games played spanning from 1896-2006. Bobby, 81, was a 12-time NHL All-Star during his 16 years as a left wing. He won the Art Ross Trophy three times and won the Hart Trophy twice, in addition to winning the 1961 Stanley Cup with the Chicago Black Hawks.

2. Barry and Bobby Bonds

Barry Bond’s incredible career probably overshadowed his father, Bobby, and for good reason.

Barry, 55, was a 14-time MLB All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove outfielder and seven-time MVP. He played 22 seasons in the MLB, while being known for his power at the plate (MLB-record 762 homers) highlighted by a record-setting 73 dingers during the 2001 season. Bobby, who died in 2003, was a three-time All-Star and earned three Gold Glove awards during his 14-year career. He finished top-four in MVP voting twice with a career average .268.

3. Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning

Archie Manning, 71, was a legend during his college football days at Ole Miss, leading him to be the No. 2 pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Though his professional days didn’t live up to that of his sons (35-101-3 quarterback record), Peyton and Eli combine for four Super Bowl wins.

The elder brother Peyton, 44, is among the best ever at the position as he was named a 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and five-time MVP. He holds records in career passing yards (71,940 and career touchdown passes (539). Eli, similarly, is a two-time Super Bowl champion also having gone No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. He compiled a 117-117 record in 236 games with the New York Giants.

4. Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr.

The Griffey pair was one of the more unique situations in MLB history as the two became the first father-son duo to both play in the big leagues at the same time, later becoming the first-ever teammates.

Griffey Jr, 50, also known as “Junior,” put together a Hall of Fame career following 13 All-Star selections, 10 Gold Gloves and seven Silver Slugger awards. His father, now 70, was a three-time All Star and two-time World Series champion.

5. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

In stock car racing, the Earnhardt family is the epitome of success. In fact, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently was told he will be joining his father in part of NASCAR’s 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers ever as he posted 76 victories over a 27-year racing career before his untimely death at the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr., 45, compiled 26 victories over 19 years, finishing inside the top 10 260 times.

And some honorable mentions:

— Mark and Gordie Howe

— Joe and Kobe Bryant

— Calvin and Grant Hill

— Rick and Brent Barry

— Dell, Stephen and Seth Curry

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images