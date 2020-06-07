Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas apparently have smoothed things over.

The New Orleans Saints star quarterback and receiver were at odds last week after Brees said he still was against players kneeling during the national anthem. The 41-year-old since has apologized for the comments, a decision criticized by many, including United States President Donald Trump, who co-signed Brees’ original sentiment.

Brees on Friday responded to Trump directly, informing the president that the protests never have been about the flag, but rather have been about condemning racial injustice and police brutality.

Here’s how Thomas felt about Brees’ message for Trump:

Whether Brees truly has undergone a change of heart is something only he knows. Regardless, he, like everyone, is entitled to his own views and beliefs.

Still, the future Hall of Famer clearly is making every effort to right what many felt was an ill-timed, tone-deaf wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images