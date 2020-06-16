Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is just six weeks away from hopefully resuming its 2019-20 season, and fans are getting an inside look at what life in the bubble city will look like.

The Players’ Association on Tuesday circulated a memo containing a health and safety manual outlining the resumption of the NBA season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The plan features six different phases beginning June 12 and ending Oct. 13, when the league hopes to complete the season.

Players have been given the option to opt out of the season without discipline, though they’ll see a reduction in pay based on the number of games they miss. Players choosing to forgo the rest of the seasons must notify their respective team by June 24.

The memo also outlined some of the finer details surrounding the NBA’s resumption of play. Here’s a look at some of the key points from Tuesday’s memo, as outlined by Charania:

Phase 1 (June 12-22)

— Voluntary workouts at team facilities can take place, though only individual workouts are permitted.

— Players must contact the team to schedule a workout.

— Players are expected to stay at home when not at the team facility or completing “essential activities,” like grocery shopping. (Anyone living in the same house is asked to limit their exposure, as well.)

Phase 2 (June 23-30)

— Mandatory COVID-19 testing (shallow nasal swab, oral swab and a blood draw) begins for players and staff. The long nasal swab will not be used.

— Any player or member of their household that exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 must report it to their respective team.

Phase 3 (July 1-11)

— Individual workouts become mandatory. (Group workouts still are prohibited for medical reasons.)

— A maximum of eight players can utilize the facility at once.

— Head coaches may participate in or watch workouts.

Phase 4A (July 7-11)

— Teams arrive at Walt Disney World on a staggered basis between July 7 and July 9.

— Performance-enhancing drug testing resumes July 7.

— Players must self-isolate once arriving on the Disney campus until they return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

— Masks are required on the NBA campus at all times. Exceptions include eating, working out or being in one’s individual room. Social distancing is required outside of workouts and visits with health and performance staff.

— Players have the option to wear a “proximity alarm” that would notify them if they are within six feet of another person also wearing an alarm for more than five seconds. (All team and league staff will be required to wear the alarm, however.)

— Players have the option to wear an “Oura” smart ring, which could help detect early signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Phase 4B (July 9-21)

— Team activities can resume.

— As of July 21, players will be allowed to eat meals and socialize with individuals residing in their hotel only. Social distancing still must be maintained.

— Players are asked to keep interactions with players outside their respective hotel brief.

— Meals with players from other teams must be eaten outside.

— Off-campus food delivery is not permitted.

— Players are allowed to hire a personal chef outside the NBA campus to prepare and send them meals at his own expense.

— Players are prohibited from entering another player’s hotel room.

— Players may leave campus, but are encouraged not to. Those that do will be subject to a 10-14 day self-quarantine period and a reduction in pay based on the number of games missed.

Phase 5 (July 22-29)

— Teams will play three scrimmage games against teams residing in the same hotel.

— Players may socialize with individuals residing in separate hotels beginning July 22.

Phase 6 (July 30 – Oct. 13)

— Teams will play eight seeding games, followed by a traditional playoff structure.

— After completing their season, teams must immediately leave the NBA campus.

— Players must provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of his departure time.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images