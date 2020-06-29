Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady apparently is happy for the New England Patriots’ newest quarterback.

As you surely have heard by new, the Patriots reportedly intend to sign free agent QB Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal. The 31-year-old will join veteran Brian Hoyer and sophomore Jarrett Stidham on New England’s quarterback depth chart. All three will battle in training camp for the right to replace Brady, who reacted to the Newton news in the comments section of an Instagram post from the NFL.

Here’s the post:

And here’s the reaction from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback:

Brady and Newton both are sponsored by Under Armour, meaning they are teammates — in a sense. What Brady truly thinks about the signing is anyone’s guess, and probably always will be.

Unsurprisingly, reports of Newton’s deal with the Patriots sent shockwaves across the sports world, drawing a slew of reactions from current members of the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images