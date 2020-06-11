Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Yorke is the newest member of the Red Sox organization, and already has received some high praise from Boston’s chief baseball officer.

The Red Sox drafted the 18-year-old middle infielder Wednesday night with the 17th pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. Experts already have weighed in on Yorke, and Chaim Bloom shared what he loves about the Archbishop Mitty High School product.

“This was an unusual spring,” Bloom said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “… We love this kid’s bat. We think he has a chance to be a special bat. … We feel if the spring had gotten a chance to play out the public perception of him would be a lot different.”

Bloom also said he is “optimistic” the Sox will sign Yorke, rather than Yorke going to the University of Arizona.

MLB Pipeline ranked Yorke No. 139 in their top 200 prospects, while Baseball America pegged him as a top 10 sleeper pick.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images