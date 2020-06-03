Tom Brady has yet to even put on a Buccaneers uniform, but he’s apparently already engaged in some competitive banter with one of his new rivals.

Sean Payton, just like everyone else in the sports world, took notice of Brady’s recent workout with some Buccaneers teammates. With coronavirus-related restrictions still in place across the NFL, Brady and Co. took the field at a Tampa Bay prep school for an informal training session.

Considering Payton’s New Orleans Saints are first on the docket for Brady’s Bucs this season, the veteran head coach took it upon himself to reach out to TB12 with a little trash talk.

“I did happen to notice a Tampa Bay practice at a high school,” Payton said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I was proud of the Tampa Bay parks department for kicking Tom out of the recreational field. …Yeah, Tampa Bay Week 1, though — we wanted to quiet the cannons. That’s what I texted Tom. I said #KeepTheCannonsQuiet. We’ve known each other for years. He laughs and said, ‘You guys are the favorite, we’re the underdogs, blah, blah, blah.”

While Tampa Bay is loaded, it’s still tough not to consider New Orleans the team to beat in the NFC South. As such, it might be wise to dial it back a bit with the Bucs hype.

