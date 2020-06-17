If you had to predict who would be the Patriots’ MVP heading into any season over the past decade-plus, Tom Brady likely would have been the consensus pick.

Well, the star quarterback now is in Tampa Bay, so who is New England’s team MVP favorite as the 2020 campaign approaches?

There are a handful of legitimate options to choose from, including the likes of Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty. But it’s tough to disagree with NFL writer Dan Hanzus’ selection, Stephon Gilmore.

“The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore leads a stellar Patriots secondary that represents the team’s best argument for getting back to the playoffs without Tom Brady,” Hanzus wrote for NFL.com. “How good was Gilmore in 2019? Kurt Warner said on NFL Network’s ‘Film Sessions’ that Gilmore’s work ethic and ability to study an opponent reminds him of Deion Sanders — who might be the greatest cornerback ever. Gilmore is at the peak of his powers and easily the most talented player still in Foxborough. It makes him an easy pick in this exercise.”

Gilmore has improved in each season since arriving in New England ahead of the 2017 season. If this trend continues in 2020, we could be looking at an all-time great campaign from the cornerback.

