Dale Earnhardt Jr. tentatively is on board with NASCAR’s new paint scheme concept.

NASCAR will experiment with a new paint scheme in next month’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Among other things, the new design features the numbers slid further back on the car, just in front of the rear wheel.

Here’s how Earnhardt feels about the concept:

I can get behind this as long as the number size isn’t any smaller than what you see here. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 16, 2020

Earnhardt is right. Numbers smaller than the one pictured would be too radical departure from NASCAR norm.

In any event, it’s good that NASCAR is open to switching up its look.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images