Drew Bledsoe believes Tom Brady will change the Buccaneers for the better the second he walks through the doors at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady could prove to be just what the doctor ordered for Tampa Bay. The six-time Super Bowl champion might be past his prime, but his approach to the game has not changed. Bledsoe, Brady’s former teammate in New England, believes this will pay dividends for the young and inexperienced Bucs.

” … With Tom, he brings so much credibility to that organization that he’s immediately going to elevate that within the building,” Bledsoe said Monday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd.”

” … Once you’re in the building, you better have that intensity already. With the credibility and the work ethic and all the things Tom brings, I think it’s going to elevate things for them right away.”

"Tom brings so much credibility to that organization that he's immediately going to elevate them." — @DrewBledsoe pic.twitter.com/02wpTfg4MZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 22, 2020

One could argue inconsistency at the quarterback position prevented Tampa Bay from reaching the playoffs last season. With one of the greatest leaders in football history now under center, the Bucs are poised to make their first postseason appearance since 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images