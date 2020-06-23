Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It turns out the noose in Darrell Wallace Jr.’s garage stall Sunday might not have been the first one found at a NASCAR track over the weekend.

“A piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose” was discovered “hanging from a tree on raceway property” at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, track president and general manager Steve Page said in a statement, per ESPN. The track was closed at the time the apparent noose was found.

“Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have,” Page said, per ESPN. “The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

“Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

The noose in Wallace’s stall was found by one of his crew members after the Geico 500 was postponed Sunday. NASCAR promptly was notified and proceeded to inform the FBI.

The rescheduled Geico 500 took place Monday. Prior to the race, drivers rallied around Wallace by walking alongside his No. 43 Chevrolet as it was pushed to the front of the grid. Wallace, who ultimately finished 14th, delivered an emotional address after the race, noting whoever planted the noose Sunday wasn’t going to bring him down.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images