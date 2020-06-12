Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a bumpy year-plus for Antonio Brown, with said tumult keeping him a free agent.

For now, that is.

The wide receiver on Thursday night fired off a post that appeared to hint he might be signing with a new team soon.

For what it’s worth, Tom Brady liked the post, although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Brown seems like a longshot.

Either way, whichever team signs Brown might not have him available right away. The NFL currently is investigating the wideout after allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerged against him during his brief time with the New England Patriots. As a result, he’s currently on the commissioner’s exempt list, and could end up suspended once the investigation concludes.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images