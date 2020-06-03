Many took to social media to take part in the #BlackOutTuesday demonstration.
And some members of the Boston Bruins also shared their solidarity.
Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak did what millions of others did Tuesday and posted a picture of a black square with the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday. Chara, who spoke out earlier this week about the murder of George Floyd, simply posted “normalize equality.”
DeBrusk captioned his photo “change is the answer” with a link that leads to several resources how we can help in numerous ways from donating to signing petition.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images