Many took to social media to take part in the #BlackOutTuesday demonstration.

And some members of the Boston Bruins also shared their solidarity.

Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak did what millions of others did Tuesday and posted a picture of a black square with the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday. Chara, who spoke out earlier this week about the murder of George Floyd, simply posted “normalize equality.”

DeBrusk captioned his photo “change is the answer” with a link that leads to several resources how we can help in numerous ways from donating to signing petition.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images