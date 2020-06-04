Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm found himself in the headlines Thursday after troubling text messages he sent in 2019 were posted to social media.

Fromm, during a conversation with a friend, messaged how if guns were made more expensive only “elite white people” could get them. He included how he was not an “elite white person” later in the conversation.

(You can read the messages here.)

Well, after Fromm’s messages were leaked on social media, he issued an apology.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white person’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm posted to Twitter. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as later stated in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.

“While it was poor, my heart is not,” Fromm continued. “Now, more than ever, is the time for support against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being part of the solution in this country.”

Fromm expressed that he addressed Buffalo teammates about his comments while the Bills organization, who drafted the University of Georgia product in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019,” the Bills statement read. “He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don’t condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange. He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field.”

Fromm’s comments were publicized one day after New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees found himself in hot water for saying he is against NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images