Jamal Adams and the New York Jets seem to be at odds yet again. Or still, depending on how you look at it.

The All-Pro safety on Thursday took to Instagram to share some some frustration in regards to his next contract, and added “maybe it’s time to move on!”

“Pat (Mahomes) is about to get 40 to 60 M’s (millions) a year. Well deserved,” Adams wrote Thursday. “But don’t compare me to QB’s if you aren’t paying me QB money. (Expletive), if I was about to get 40 plus u wouldn’t hear a damn word from me. … Don’t use the pandemic as excuse. (Christian McCaffrey) got paid not too long ago. Well deserved. Great friend of mine.

“Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. (And) if you guys don’t respect that, cool. It’s all luv. Maybe it’s time to move on!”

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

It comes six days after Adams again took to Instagram and said how there was “a lot of talk, no action” coming from the organization in regards to contract proposal.

The Jets selected Adams No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Jets picked up their fifth-year option on the two-time Pro Bowler, meaning is he under contract through 2021 with an additional option for a franchise tag in 2022.

Adams is arguably the most talented player at the position, and propels the Jets to be among of the NFL’s best safety groups. But there’s clearly no certainty he’ll play out his career in New York, which could be good news for the rest of the AFC East.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images