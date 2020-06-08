Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Patriots’ most respected leaders is speaking out on an issue in need of voices.

James White on Saturday took to Instagram to put the Black Lives Matter movement into perspective for those who might not understand. As it pertains to the NFL, the New England running back explained on-field protests are not intended to disrespect the United States or the American flag.

You can read White’s full message in the post below:

A handful of White’s fellow Patriots veterans recently have been vocal about the need for societal change in the United States. Devin and Jason McCourty continue to be at the forefront of the conversation among NFL players, while Stephon Gilmore last week teamed up with some of the league’s biggest stars to create a powerful video demanding the NFL to address racism and player protests. The video proved to be effective, as commissioner Roger Goodell last Friday admitted the league was “wrong” for not listening to its players earlier.

Patriots ownership also has taken action, pledging a total $1 million to various local grassroots organizations that are fighting for equality and striving to eliminate systemic racism.

