Football fans and media members alike seem to be high on N’Keal Harry’s chances of making a jump in his second NFL season.

Harry might not be the only Patriot in line for a sophomore surge, however.

Joejuan Williams also should see an uptick in playing time this season. Williams, the 45th overall pick in 2019, struggled to see the field as a rookie, appearing in only five games, including New England’s wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans. Williams’ limited on-field action wasn’t terribly surprising. He entered the NFL fairly raw and joined one of the deepest and most talented secondaries in the league.

But despite not seeing a ton of snaps, Williams still managed to make a positive impression on one of the Patriots’ most respected veterans.

“He loves to compete. I think that’s something that you need,” McCourty told reporters on a conference call last week, per SBNation’s Pats Pulpit. “Obviously, at our position, when you’re in the back end, any mistake can be a 70 yard touchdown or a game changing play, so I think you’ve got to have guys that are willing to go out there every single day and compete your butts off and get better. That’s what he did last year.

“As a rookie, he came in, he was willing to learn, he was willing to listen, and I felt like every day when we went out there on the practice field, he got better. I think not only for him being a rookie, but for all of us as a team, that’s what the process is about. Whether you’re in Year One or you’re in Year 12, every day you’ve got to show up with a willingness to compete and to prove that you belong there and a willingness to get better and listen to coaching.”

Williams’ willingness to compete has been manifested in his offseason training. In an effort to broaden his versatility, the 22-year-old reportedly has taken on some safety work this spring.

