Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is using his platform.

The young NBA star helped donate $1 million worth of diapers to families in need in the St. Louis area on Father’s Day. NESN’s Courtney Cox details Tatum’s campaign to help the people of his hometown in this week’s VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

See the full story in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports