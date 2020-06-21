Jayson Tatum has accomplished a lot in his 22 short years on Earth, especially as a key member of the Boston Celtics.

But one of the accomplishments he treasures most is becoming a father to his two-year-old son, Deuce, who like his father is a beloved figure in Boston.

Tatum recently penned a thoughtful message to his son, which was shared by the NBA on Sunday in honor of Father’s Day. The NBA All-Star said it was “much tougher” to write than he’d expected, but made sure to offer some heartwarming words of advice.

“You’re just barely over 2 and there is so much I want to share with you but I’ll keep it short,” Tatum wrote. “You have changed my life for the better and have shaped me into a better man as I hope to do the same with you as you grow older. I love you more than life itself. I can’t wait to see you grow into the leader you were destined to be and create positive change in this world in your own way. And as you maneuver through it all know that I will always be there to guide you, encourage you, support you and know that you are never alone because I will ALWAYS have your back. That’s all for now, love you son! Sincerely, Daddy.”

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images