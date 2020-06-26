Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no beef between Jamal Adams and Adam Gase.

Well, at least that’s what the New York Jets head coach says.

Adams has made his desire to move on from the Meadowlands abundantly clear. Not only did the star safety reportedly request a trade last week, he even told a fan he’s “trying” to land with his hometown Dallas Cowboys. Displeasure with his current contract has been believed to be the primary reason for Adams’ unhappiness in New York, but Gase reportedly is another major reason why the two-time Pro Bowl selection wants out.

Gase, who’s set to enter his second season with the Jets, made it clear to NFL Network’s Kim Jones that he wants Adams to stick around. He also expressed belief that he and the 24-year-old are on good terms.

Gase: "My relationship with Jamal has been good since the time that we've gotten here. To me, we've always gotten along well" including on and off the field. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) June 26, 2020

Even if Adams isn’t at odds with Gase, the 2017 first-rounder sounds hellbent on relocating. But unfortunately for Adams, the Jets reportedly “have no plans” to trade him.

