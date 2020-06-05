Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pair of NFL quarterbacks issued apologies Thursday for controversial comments they made.

Jamal Adams is doubting the sincerity of their sentiments.

Drew Brees twice publicly expressed regret for speaking out against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Buffalo Bills rookie Jake Fromm, meanwhile, apologized for a past text message he sent in which he said “only elite white people” should have firearms.

Shortly after both signal-caller’s addressed their respective matters, Adams took to Twitter to effectively reject the apologies.

(Warning: Adams’ tweet contains NSFW language)

You and Drew aren’t really sorry.

Save the bullshit ass apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones! https://t.co/WT2yfzYlan — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 4, 2020

A handful of New Orleans Saints players, including wide receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and linebacker Demario Davis, publicly announced they accepted Brees’ apology and are moving forward. As for Fromm, Bills offensive coordinator made it clear Friday the 21-year-old “has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates back,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Adams wasn’t the only noteworthy player to disregard the apologies made by Brees and Fromm. Richard Sherman on Twitter expressed similar thoughts as his fellow star defensive back.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images