As “The Match” unfolded, one question was on the mind of many: What’s with Tom Brady’s refusal to pull out the driver?

Maybe it was skittishness as a result of being an amateur golfer playing in front of a national audience. Maybe he just doesn’t like to use the club.

Whatever the case may be, John Daly wants to help out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The longtime PGA tour golfer, in an interview with TMZ, offered to give some pointers to Brady.

“I’m down in Clearwater (Fla.),” Daly said. “He’s a Buc now, so if he wants to come out, we’ll go play golf or I’ll meet him — I can help him in 10 minutes.”

Daly’s advice for Brady would begin with using the driver. “That’s the easiest club in the bag to hit,” Daly said. “It’s the biggest face in your bag. And, somebody’s not helping him. We need to get his driver right. We got to give him a driver. “He’d hit it probably an extra 100 yards,” Daly noted, “and the whole game would change for him.” Brady’s performance in “The Match” left plenty to be desired — save for an impressive birdie on the front nine — so he might be wise to take up Daly on his offer. Phil Mickelson Leaves Heartfelt Comment On Tom Brady’s Instagram About ‘The Match’

